Eurovision shock: Kaleen in penultimate place

At the same time, the ultimately clear vote for Nemo is also a sign against the recent strong politicization of the competition and for the music. Above all, Israel's participation in the middle of the Gaza war had caused some angry protests within the ESC bubble, but also in the city of Malmö itself. After a large anti-Israel demonstration had already taken place in the city on Saturday afternoon, during which "Fridays for Future" icon Greta Thunberg, among others, was taken away, there were also loud protests outside the event hall shortly before the start of the final.