Siegendorf are crowned champions and promoted

Celebrations at home on Friday

"To be honest, I would have preferred Parndorf to win and secure the title at home," said club boss Peter Krenmayr, "but it is what it is." Especially as this fact is really the only small "shadow" on a flawless season. "Huge compliments to the team and the coaching team," says the president, appreciating what has been achieved. The celebration will be made up for next Friday at the home game against Kohfidisch, but ASV still has two goals for this season: "We want to remain unbeaten and win the BFV Cup!"