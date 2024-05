“Radicalization bothers me enormously”

Every journalist's nightmare: you conduct an extensive interview that goes very well. The interviewee is in a good mood and happy to talk. When you get home - because the impressions are still fresh - you are happy to transfer the file from the recording device to the computer in order to transcribe the interview. But what do I hear? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. The device didn't record. All I have left are the written notes. But they are not enough to reconstruct what was said.