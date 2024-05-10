On the day of the marathon, it’s worth switching to your legs

Thousands will be on their feet on Sunday. Not only because the weather on Mother's Day invites you to go for a walk. But also because of the annual Salzburg Marathon, which "runs" on the same day. The start of this major event is on the Staatsbrücke. The 21.0975-kilometre route - two laps are completed in the marathon - leads via Hellbrunn, along the Leopoldskroner Weiher and Maxglan to Mülln and ends after another Salzach crossing in Hofstallgasse (see graphic below). The runners have priority on this day. At least until the afternoon.