Traffic information
On the day of the marathon, it’s worth switching to your legs
As part of the running event on Sunday, there will be temporary traffic restrictions in the center of Salzburg from early morning into the afternoon. First of all: on Mother's Day, it's worth getting on your feet.
Thousands will be on their feet on Sunday. Not only because the weather on Mother's Day invites you to go for a walk. But also because of the annual Salzburg Marathon, which "runs" on the same day. The start of this major event is on the Staatsbrücke. The 21.0975-kilometre route - two laps are completed in the marathon - leads via Hellbrunn, along the Leopoldskroner Weiher and Maxglan to Mülln and ends after another Salzach crossing in Hofstallgasse (see graphic below). The runners have priority on this day. At least until the afternoon.
Public transport will be cut short
For traffic, this means some major restrictions. A special public transport timetable will be in place from around 7.30 am to around 3 pm. Passengers can find more details on the notices at the bus stops. Most of the routes will be diverted or cut short. Only service on route 22 will be suspended during this period. Temporary road closures are in place for individual traffic in the area of the route. In most cases, residents will be able to enter and exit the event.
For participants, the start number or registration confirmation is valid as a ticket for the city public transport and on the S-Bahn line S3. Early on Sunday morning (5.54), a "marathon train" will also depart from Schwarzach/St. Veit to Salzburg Mülln (arrival 7.14). This stops at all stations on the route.
All information on closures, detour and similar matters can be found at www.salzburg-marathon.at/
