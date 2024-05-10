What else is planned
Graz government: now the focus is on Gries
The "right bank of the River Mur" has traditionally been neglected in Graz, as prominent entrepreneurs such as hotelier Florian Weitzer have recently complained. The KPÖ-led Graz coalition now wants to focus on it - and invest, for example in the Gries district. At the mid-term review, it revealed what else it has planned until the next election in 2026.
In September 2021, the Graz municipal elections caused an international stir: The KPÖ achieved a sensational election victory with 28.8 percent, while ÖVP mayor Siegfried Nagl and his party plummeted by 11.9 percentage points. Since November 17, 2021, Graz has been governed by an unusual coalition of the KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ - with Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) in particular continuing to score well in the polls. Against this backdrop, the coalition took stock on Friday at the halfway point of the government period: "We have worked through far more than half of our ambitious program," says Kahr.
In my inaugural speech, I said that my goal is to make Graz, with all its people, young and old, born here or moved here, more friendly, more social, more ecological and more democratic in its diversity.
Bürgermeisterin Elke Kahr (KPÖ)
The goal declared in my inaugural speech was: "To make Graz more social, ecological and democratic". As a result, 300 new council apartments and a low-threshold deposit fund were built, and the services offered by the social services department and district centers were expanded. Salary packages for care workers were also put together and the pioneering health hub project was launched. Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner is proud of over 1500 new trees, the Neutorgasse project and 15 newly ordered streetcars.
Children and young people as a topic for the future
But how should things continue in the second half of the government term? "We want to upgrade 8020 more," says Schwentner. This includes, for example, the redesign of Griesplatz, the Rösselmühle area (the industrial monument burned down last year) and Josef-Huber-Gasse.
In keeping with the traditionally socially weaker "right side of the Mur", children and young people from such backgrounds are to be given more support in future. "We need offers so that children, regardless of their background, don't drift away," emphasizes Kahr. "We have to give them support and prospects - they need support instead of boot camps." Socially disadvantaged children are to be helped with free lunches at the Graz Kitchen and the new station mission.
Children are also the focus of the children's bike bonus, which is now being extended to all third graders. 250 euros per child will be spent on this. A focus on schools can be seen in the new investment plan: Just under 24 million euros will be approved in May, with the largest sum of 8.3 million euros going towards the expansion of compulsory schools. With the market hall on Hofbauerplatz in Eggenberg and the renovation of the Login youth center (Straßgang), millions more will be invested in projects on the right bank of the Mur.
It was noticeable at the presentation on Friday that the coalition continues to focus on a policy of small steps. Major visions and flagship projects are missing, and the stadium issue is still unresolved.
