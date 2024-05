Mountaineer sets his sights on the Pannonian “Seven Summits”

Hans Goger has already experienced a lot. On Wednesday 18 years ago, the alpine globetrotter stood on Shisha Pangma, which rises to an imposing 8027 meters. "Only the main summit is the true summit, incidentally the 14th highest on our globe," says the mountaineer. One of his three-man expedition did not make it to the summit. On May 3, 1997, Hans Goger was the first and still the only (!) Burgenlander to conquer an eight-thousander - a sometimes painful experience.