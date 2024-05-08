Petschnig leads the FPÖ and wants a fifth mandate

Positive mood

Petschnig and Tschürtz emphasized that the list order had been decided unanimously by the provincial party executive in an open vote. In view of this unity within the party, they were also in a positive mood for the ballot, said Petschnig. The aim was to break the SPÖ's absolute majority. The FPÖ leader also expressed confidence that he could win a fifth mandate in the state parliament. The Freedom Party currently has four seats. They are also not averse to participating in government, but not at any price.