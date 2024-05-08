State parliament election
Petschnig leads the FPÖ and wants a fifth mandate
The list of candidates was decided for the first time in an open vote. At the presentation, the Freedom Party emphasized its unity.
The Freedom Party has now become the last state parliamentary party to present its list of candidates for the state parliamentary elections. Alexander Petschnig will be the top candidate, followed by Johann Tschürtz, chairman of the parliamentary club. He is followed by Markus Wiesler, Member of the Provincial Parliament, Christian Ries, Member of the National Council, and Michaela Brandlhofer, Chairwoman of "Burgenländer in Not".
Positive mood
Petschnig and Tschürtz emphasized that the list order had been decided unanimously by the provincial party executive in an open vote. In view of this unity within the party, they were also in a positive mood for the ballot, said Petschnig. The aim was to break the SPÖ's absolute majority. The FPÖ leader also expressed confidence that he could win a fifth mandate in the state parliament. The Freedom Party currently has four seats. They are also not averse to participating in government, but not at any price.
Anything is possible in a super election year
Tschürtz, who is no longer in the front row for the first time in a long time, fully backed Petschnig. It is a "nice task" to support the first on the list. With regard to the rumors that he is looking towards the federal government, Petschnig said that many things are open in a super election year. However, this should only be assessed when it happens.
