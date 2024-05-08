“Pay more into the social security system with part-time work”

The shortage of skilled workers and labor is a major problem throughout Europe, said Knill. In Austria, it is exacerbated by the particularly high part-time rate. "There have been one million more people working in Austria in recent years and we are working less overall," explained Knill on Tuesday evening in the "C3 Business Talk". "Of the four million salaried employees in Austria, 30 percent work part-time." Of these, 60 percent are women. At the same time, the costs for pensions, health and care are rising. Anyone who says, like SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, that we can afford this welfare state with less work is a "fairy tale uncle", said Knill.