Who's that cool?

Worldwide search for young Stallone actor

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 12:10

This is probably the role that every young actor craves and is probably starting to train for right now. Because the life of cult actor Sylvester Stallone is being made into a movie - and the only thing missing is his actor!

US director Peter Farrelly (67, "Green Book - A Special Friendship") has announced a new film.

In "I Play Rocky", he wants to tell the story of Sylvester Stallone, who had to fight his way through Hollywood before he became famous virtually overnight with "Rocky" in 1976. Alongside Farrelly, Hollywood producer Toby Emmerich is also on board.

Sylvester Stallone in his cult role as "Rocky" (Bild: picturedesk.com/mptv)
Sylvester Stallone in his cult role as "Rocky"
(Bild: picturedesk.com/mptv)

Worldwide search for actors
Emmerich was quoted by "Variety" and "Deadline.com" on Tuesday as saying that they are now starting a worldwide search for a young talent who - like the unknown actor Stallone - can show the world what he is made of.

The New York-born son of an Italian immigrant initially made his way in the early 1970s with small appearances. Frustrated by his sluggish acting career, Stallone wrote the screenplay for the boxing film "Rocky" - and thus gave himself the role of the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa. A Hollywood studio wanted to buy the script, but no one wanted the young man with mild facial paralysis and a speech impediment as an actor. Stallone turned down the lucrative offer for the script, painstakingly scraped together his own money and gave himself the lead role.

Oscar sensation
"Rocky" became an Oscar sensation in 1977 with ten nominations. The boxing drama won the awards for best film as well as for directing and editing. Stallone himself, who was nominated for original screenplay and leading actor, came away empty-handed, but the worldwide box office hit made him rich and famous in one fell swoop.

Farrelly also has Oscar experience. His film "Green Book" about an unusual friendship between a black musician and his white chauffeur in the USA in the 1960s won three trophies in 2019, including the main prize for best film. He had previously directed comedies such as "Crazy for Mary" and "Dumb and Dumber".

