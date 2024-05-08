Worldwide search for young Stallone actor

The New York-born son of an Italian immigrant initially made his way in the early 1970s with small appearances. Frustrated by his sluggish acting career, Stallone wrote the screenplay for the boxing film "Rocky" - and thus gave himself the role of the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa. A Hollywood studio wanted to buy the script, but no one wanted the young man with mild facial paralysis and a speech impediment as an actor. Stallone turned down the lucrative offer for the script, painstakingly scraped together his own money and gave himself the lead role.