Song Contest history: Austria’s tops and flops

Between melancholy and anarchy

Moments of success are otherwise few and far between in Austrian ESC history, but there have always been positive results. In 1972, the Milestones surprised everyone in Edinburgh, Scotland, with fifth place for "Falter im Wind". Back then, the still very young Christian Kolonovits could be seen at the piano. Four years later, the cult duo Waterloo & Robinson delighted audiences with their good humor. Their song "My Little World" also took fifth place and rang in the ears for a long time afterwards. Looking back, the 2000s can be seen as the biggest drought in Austrian ESC history. One outlier was the Styrian Alf Poier, whose anarchic song "Weil der Mensch zählt" ("Because people count") hit the nail on the head in 2003 and took sixth place in Riga as the curiosity of the evening.