62-year-old woman overlooked and run over by truck

A 58-year-old truck driver was driving from Saaz in the direction of Gniebing after a rest stop. As the driver from south-eastern Styria drove from a parking lot along an access road towards the L201, the man noticed resistance in a slight right-hand bend. The truck driver stopped immediately and already saw a person in the rear-view mirror in the area of the rear vehicle axles. The woman was probably hit by the truck and rolled over. Despite immediately initiating first aid measures and informing the emergency services, the woman from south-eastern Styria could no longer be helped. The woman died at the scene of the accident.