Euregio wants to work together to strengthen forests and make them climate-proof

It was a clear commitment to the forest with all its functions that those responsible spoke out in favor of at the Euregio forest protection conference in Obertilliach. In addition, cooperation between the Tyrol, South Tyrol and Trentino regions is to be further strengthened. At the top of the agenda were pests and the improvement of local forests: "The bark beetle damage shows that we need to make our forests climate-ready for the future. To achieve this, we need active, sustainable forest management," explained Minister Norbert Totschnig.