Sports betting king collected welfare benefits: sentenced

"The whole gimmick, it wasn't a fixed income. The minimum income was like a security for me. If things went badly with the betting," said the 34-year-old defendant on Tuesday in the Vienna Provincial Court, where he is on trial for aggravated commercial fraud. The young father from Vienna was addicted to betting, specifically he was addicted to soccer betting. And he was also successful, as the indictment shows. He is said to have won 283,075 euros, or received 283,075 euros from his father for betting. However, he did not declare the winnings in his applications for minimum benefits.