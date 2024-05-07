Boeing emphasized that it had immediately informed the FAA of the violation. A Boeing employee had observed a violation of the test specifications and informed management, wrote 787 program manager Scott Stocker in an e-mail to the workforce. Boeing then discovered that "several people" at the plant in the US state of South Carolina had not carried out the prescribed tests, but had noted them as completed in the documentation. The inspections would now have to be rescheduled. The company emphasized that this was not an urgent safety problem for the current fleet and that no aircraft would have to be grounded.