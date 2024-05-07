Vorteilswelt
18:14 final victory

Wilson crowned snooker world champion for the first time

07.05.2024 09:50

Kyren Wilson has been crowned snooker world champion for the first time. The 32-year-old Englishman defeated the Welsh outsider Jak Jones 18-14 in the final in Sheffield on Monday evening to secure the biggest success of his career to date. In addition to the silver trophy, Wilson will receive prize money of 500,000 pounds (584,296.45 euros). Jones came into the tournament as a qualifier and surprised everyone with a win against former champion Judd Trump.

Wilson succeeds Belgian Luca Brecel, who secured his first world title last year. "The Warrior", as the Englishman is known, has had a commanding tournament. His 10:1 first round win over Welshman Dominic Dale was followed by further clear victories over England's Joe O'Connor (13:6), Scotland's John Higgins (13:8) and England's David Gilbert (17:11). Thanks to a strong 7:1 start, his success in the final was never really in danger.

Wilson now ranked third in the world
On Monday, Jones managed a century break with 105 points, but despite a decent performance in the evening, it was no longer enough to turn things around. With the score at 16:11, a new black ball had to decide the frame - Wilson converted artfully over the rail and was then unstoppable. Wilson is now ranked third in the new world rankings. Mark Allen from Northern Ireland takes over the top spot from Ronnie O'Sullivan, who slips to fifth place.

Nüßle and former champion in Vienna
Brecel, who has been replaced as champion, will be in Vienna from Thursday at the Vienna Snooker Open. The tournament will be played until Sunday at KÖÖ 7 in Kirchengasse in the seventh district. The prize money amounts to 10,000 euros and the defending champion is Florian Nüßle. The Salzburger-by-choice surprisingly came out on top last year.

