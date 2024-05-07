Wilson crowned snooker world champion for the first time

Wilson now ranked third in the world

On Monday, Jones managed a century break with 105 points, but despite a decent performance in the evening, it was no longer enough to turn things around. With the score at 16:11, a new black ball had to decide the frame - Wilson converted artfully over the rail and was then unstoppable. Wilson is now ranked third in the new world rankings. Mark Allen from Northern Ireland takes over the top spot from Ronnie O'Sullivan, who slips to fifth place.