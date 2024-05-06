Property unaffordable for most Austrians

Rescheduling to a fixed-rate loan pays off more than ever

Variable interest rates have been falling since the beginning of the year. The reason: the markets have already priced in the interest rate cuts expected from the European Central Bank in the near future. The Euribor is currently around 6.3 percent below the level at the end of 2023. Fixed-rate offers have been cheaper than variable-rate loans for a year now. For example, a 15-year fixed-rate loan currently costs up to 1.575 percentage points less than the variable-rate loan alternative. Ederer: "All those with variable-rate loans who are currently having difficulties repaying their loan should definitely consider rescheduling. This completely eliminates the risk of interest rate changes for a defined period of time and creates financial security."