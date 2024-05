Merlier wins stage 3 – Pogacar stays in pink

The sprinters were in demand for the first time in this year's Giro on the largely flat stage. Pogacar, supported by helper Felix Großschartner, tried to surprise them by launching an attack together with Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Mikkel Honore (EF Education) just three kilometers before the finish. However, 300 meters before the finish, Pogacar and Thomas were caught by the peloton with all the sprint stars. In the overall standings, the Slovenian slightly extended his lead over the Briton to 46 seconds thanks to bonuses.