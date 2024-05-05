Election in Vösendorf
After an election fight: Koza wins the absolute for the ÖVP
The municipal elections in Vösendorf in the district of Mödling ended with a big winner. ÖVP mayor Hannes Koza won 17 seats with his list and thus an absolute majority. The election was preceded by weeks of mud-slinging.
Investigations, reports, insulting words and even a brawl at the fire station: the early election in Vösendorf provided weeks of inglorious highlights. However, none of this should have done Mayor Hannes Koza any harm, as a look at the provisional results shows. He increased the number of mandates from 12 to 17 and thus won the absolute. "It has become clear that there is no place for mud-slinging, attacks, insinuations and accusations," he emphasized in an initial statement to the media.
It is a sad outcome for Vösendorf and the SPÖ.
Alfred Strohmayer, SPÖ-Spitzenkandidat
The SPÖ, which was previously tied, lost two seats and achieved ten. Mayor challenger Alfred Strohmayer is accordingly disappointed: "It is a sad outcome for Vösendorf and the SPÖ. We will take on the role of control party in the opposition."
"Wants to show that it can also be clean"
The V2000 citizens' list has three seats, the FPÖ has two. "The will of the voters must be respected. We have succeeded in doubling the number of seats," says Kerstin Liebl (FPÖ). The lawyer sees the result as a sign that the path for the Freedom Party in Vösendorf has only just begun and makes it clear: "I want to show that things can also be done cleanly."
Losses for the Greens
The mood among Alexandra Wolfschütz, local spokesperson for the Greens, who only achieved one mandate, is subdued: "The result must be respected. We are disappointed that we have lost two seats, but we will nevertheless continue to pursue our environmental policy in the municipal council." Wolfschütz puts the result down to a "now is the right time" mood. "Although I am surprised by the result after what the audit report revealed," she explains.
