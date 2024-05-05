After an election fight: Koza wins the absolute for the ÖVP

"Wants to show that it can also be clean"

The V2000 citizens' list has three seats, the FPÖ has two. "The will of the voters must be respected. We have succeeded in doubling the number of seats," says Kerstin Liebl (FPÖ). The lawyer sees the result as a sign that the path for the Freedom Party in Vösendorf has only just begun and makes it clear: "I want to show that things can also be done cleanly."