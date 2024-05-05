Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Election in Vösendorf

After an election fight: Koza wins the absolute for the ÖVP

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 18:48

The municipal elections in Vösendorf in the district of Mödling ended with a big winner. ÖVP mayor Hannes Koza won 17 seats with his list and thus an absolute majority. The election was preceded by weeks of mud-slinging.

comment0 Kommentare

Investigations, reports, insulting words and even a brawl at the fire station: the early election in Vösendorf provided weeks of inglorious highlights. However, none of this should have done Mayor Hannes Koza any harm, as a look at the provisional results shows. He increased the number of mandates from 12 to 17 and thus won the absolute. "It has become clear that there is no place for mud-slinging, attacks, insinuations and accusations," he emphasized in an initial statement to the media.

Zitat Icon

It is a sad outcome for Vösendorf and the SPÖ.

Alfred Strohmayer, SPÖ-Spitzenkandidat

The SPÖ, which was previously tied, lost two seats and achieved ten. Mayor challenger Alfred Strohmayer is accordingly disappointed: "It is a sad outcome for Vösendorf and the SPÖ. We will take on the role of control party in the opposition."

"Wants to show that it can also be clean"
The V2000 citizens' list has three seats, the FPÖ has two. "The will of the voters must be respected. We have succeeded in doubling the number of seats," says Kerstin Liebl (FPÖ). The lawyer sees the result as a sign that the path for the Freedom Party in Vösendorf has only just begun and makes it clear: "I want to show that things can also be done cleanly."

Losses for the Greens
The mood among Alexandra Wolfschütz, local spokesperson for the Greens, who only achieved one mandate, is subdued: "The result must be respected. We are disappointed that we have lost two seats, but we will nevertheless continue to pursue our environmental policy in the municipal council." Wolfschütz puts the result down to a "now is the right time" mood. "Although I am surprised by the result after what the audit report revealed," she explains.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf