Roxette announces comeback – tour announced

He has signed Swedish superstar Lena Philipsson as the singer for the tour. Roxette, founded in 1986, hit the ground running with their second album "Look Sharp!" and went on to deliver hits such as "The Look", "It Must Have Been Love" and "Joyride" and, with around 80 million records sold, is considered one of the most successful pop bands of the 1980s and 1990s.