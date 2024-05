Formula 1 veteran: “Didn’t expect it”

The Sauber-Audi deal with Nico Hülkenberg was recently made public. This makes it clear for Sauber driver Bottas that he will have to look for a new cockpit for the coming season. However, the possibility of him staying is not completely ruled out. "Yes, I'm talking to several teams. The driver market is in full swing. And Nico as a German makes perfect sense," explained the Finn dryly.