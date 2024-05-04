Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Appeal to politicians

Open letter: “Klagenfurt needs a fresh start”

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 13:00

One scandal follows another. Political haggling has reigned in the provincial capital for years: "Our citizens really don't deserve this!" grumbles Mayor Christian Scheider.

comment0 Kommentare

Apparently, the head of the city doesn't know what else to do: Now that Jürgen Dumpelnik, the favorite in the race for the new head of the city council, has also been dropped by the SPÖ due to his closeness to the SPÖ and his intervention in a city senate motion - which, incidentally, was intended to decide his future salary of around 11,000 euros per month - Mayor Christian Scheider has formulated an open letter.

Mayor Christian Scheider addresses his political colleagues in an open letter. (Bild: Stadtkommunikation/Thomas Hude)
Mayor Christian Scheider addresses his political colleagues in an open letter.
(Bild: Stadtkommunikation/Thomas Hude)

"Too little and superficial"
In it, he not only criticizes the climate within city politics, but also has clear words for the SPÖ: "The scandalous events surrounding the SPÖ's candidate for municipal director, which were uncovered by one of its own club employees, have now also made it clear who is the cause of all these problems in the city." The SP would be drawing the wrong conclusions from the political affair by proposing Michael Zernig as a replacement candidate. "This is clearly too little for a credible reappraisal and far too superficial for me as mayor," said Scheider in his letter.

Although Scheider does not mention any specific names, media reports in recent years suggest that this could mean Deputy Mayor Philipp Liesnig. For Scheider, one thing is clear: "Things can't go on like they have in recent years, our citizens really don't deserve it." He calls for constructive cooperation between all political forces and promises as mayor: "To put an end to party-political tactics and obstructionism". Because: "Klagenfurt needs a new start!"

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf