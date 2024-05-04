Appeal to politicians
Open letter: “Klagenfurt needs a fresh start”
One scandal follows another. Political haggling has reigned in the provincial capital for years: "Our citizens really don't deserve this!" grumbles Mayor Christian Scheider.
Apparently, the head of the city doesn't know what else to do: Now that Jürgen Dumpelnik, the favorite in the race for the new head of the city council, has also been dropped by the SPÖ due to his closeness to the SPÖ and his intervention in a city senate motion - which, incidentally, was intended to decide his future salary of around 11,000 euros per month - Mayor Christian Scheider has formulated an open letter.
"Too little and superficial"
In it, he not only criticizes the climate within city politics, but also has clear words for the SPÖ: "The scandalous events surrounding the SPÖ's candidate for municipal director, which were uncovered by one of its own club employees, have now also made it clear who is the cause of all these problems in the city." The SP would be drawing the wrong conclusions from the political affair by proposing Michael Zernig as a replacement candidate. "This is clearly too little for a credible reappraisal and far too superficial for me as mayor," said Scheider in his letter.
Although Scheider does not mention any specific names, media reports in recent years suggest that this could mean Deputy Mayor Philipp Liesnig. For Scheider, one thing is clear: "Things can't go on like they have in recent years, our citizens really don't deserve it." He calls for constructive cooperation between all political forces and promises as mayor: "To put an end to party-political tactics and obstructionism". Because: "Klagenfurt needs a new start!"
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.