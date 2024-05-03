Another explosion in front of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ house

Memories of attacks come to mind

However, the hedge of thujas in question was probably not just any house. According to reports, members of Jehovah's Witnesses live in this house. According to the current state of the investigation, the police can neither confirm nor refute this. But horror memories come flooding back for the religious community: it was only at the end of March that a functioning explosive device was found outside the Kingdom Hall in Kalsdorf, and last year several bombs went off in Leibnitz.