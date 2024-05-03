Car burnt out
Another explosion in front of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ house
Another alarm around the Jehovah's Witnesses in Styria: on Friday morning, a car blew up in Zettling, south of Graz. No one was injured, but it could be the next attack on the Styrian religious community.
The residents of Zettling were woken from their sleep in the early hours of the morning. A loud bang was heard and suddenly a car was on fire. "Some kind of explosion on the vehicle is likely to have caused the small car and an adjacent hedge of thujas to catch fire", say the Styrian police.
Memories of attacks come to mind
However, the hedge of thujas in question was probably not just any house. According to reports, members of Jehovah's Witnesses live in this house. According to the current state of the investigation, the police can neither confirm nor refute this. But horror memories come flooding back for the religious community: it was only at the end of March that a functioning explosive device was found outside the Kingdom Hall in Kalsdorf, and last year several bombs went off in Leibnitz.
Fortunately, nobody was injured this time either. Around 15 firefighters from the Zettling fire department were able to quickly bring the fire under control. However, the car on the gravel driveway of the house was totaled with an unknown amount of damage. Investigations into the cause of the fire and possible perpetrators are now once again in full swing.
