Trendy restaurateur Martin Ho summoned before the U-Committee

The summonses were issued on Thursday afternoon and must be collected by the interrogators within ten days, i.e. in the case of those summoned today only after their questioning date. Alexis Pascuttini, a local councillor who has been expelled from the Graz FPÖ, has already announced that he will answer all questions. His willingness to do so will also be important for his questioning on Tuesday, as the financial scandal of the Graz Freedom Party is not really covered by the subject matter. The Ministry of Justice has refused to provide files on this basis, and questions on the subject have already been refused in the committee itself. However, a person providing information may answer voluntarily.