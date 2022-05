Kalajdzic-Wechsel: Jetzt spricht Ex-Weltmeister!

, German head coach of Japan‘s Urawa Reds waves to supporters after Urawa Reds clinched the club‘s first J-League championship title at the Saitama stadium, suburban Tokyo 02 December 2006. Buchwald announced he would leave Urawa Reds at the end of the season and return to Germany at a press conference 04 December 2006. AFP PHOTO/JIJI PRESS (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT

