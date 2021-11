Flaschenwurf-Fall: „Frankreich lernt nicht daraus“

Marseille's French midfielder Dimitri Payet is lying on the field after having received a bottle of water from the grandstand during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, south-eastern France, on November 21, 2021. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)

(Bild: AFP or licensors)