Abschied: Trauerfeier für Sala in Argentinien

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock talks to journalists outside the Club Atletico y Social San Martin where soccer player Emiliano Sala's wake is talking place in Progreso, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when flying from Nantes in France to start his new career with English Premier League club Cardiff. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

