Europe’s cities are now bracing for a new wave of riots!

Students Continue Protests

Macron planned to meet with student representatives on Friday. The UNEF stated that it wouldcontinuethe protests against teacher shortages and dilapidated schools. CFDT union Secretary-General Marylise Léon told TF1 that restricting the right to demonstrate is counterproductive. Authorities in Marseille and Lyon banned all rallies planned for Saturday. The protests are also directed against budget cuts. In addition, demonstrators are demanding higher wages in light of the rising cost of living. The government, however, points to the need to limit government spending in order to control borrowing costs.