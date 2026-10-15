Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Waiting Lists Called for

Does money determine how quickly you get a surgery date?

Nachrichten
15.10.2026 15:00
Can you shorten the wait time with money? Yes, according to an IHS study.
Can you shorten the wait time with money? Yes, according to an IHS study.(Bild: Gorodenkoff Productions OU)
Porträt von Vera Lischka
Von Vera Lischka

A patient survey conducted by the Institute for Secondary Schools confirms that patients were offered the opportunity to shorten their wait time for surgery. Upper Austria’s Chamber of Labor President Andreas Stangl calls it corruption and criticizes the lack of transparency.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The Upper Austrian Hospital Act stipulates that surgery appointments must be scheduled exclusively on the basis of medical criteria. However, findings from an IHS (Institute for Secondary Education) study suggest that visiting a private practice or making private co-payments also play a role. “Those who pay get seen sooner. This practice of jumping the queue must be abolished,” says Labor Chamber President Andreas Stangl, who advocates that hospitals maintain waiting lists so that every patient can see approximately how long they will have to wait for a procedure.

Zitat Icon

State policymakers must ensure the transparent implementation of waitlist management. Priority treatment for non-medical reasons must be prohibited.

Bild: Florian Stoellinger

Call for an Independent Complaints Office
In addition, it must be clear how many of these patients are in the premium care category. “This overview should show the actual wait times by type of surgery, location, and specialty, as well as the number of patients on the waiting list, including a breakdown by urgency, and be updated monthly,” says Stangl. He also calls for an independent complaints office to which people can turn in the event of irregularities regarding wait times.

The study surveyed 810 people who had undergone surgery at a public hospital or religious-run hospital in the past three years. 13.1 percent reported that they were offered the option to shorten their wait time by visiting a private practice. 6.1 percent accepted the offer. 9.1 percent were offered the option to shorten their wait time by making a private co-payment. “That is clearly corruption,” said Stangl.

Tilman Königswieser, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Upper Austrian Health Holding, on the allegations in the IHS study: “For me, selling surgery appointments is an absolute no-go. If that were the case, it would be investigated and there would be consequences.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
15.10.2026 15:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf