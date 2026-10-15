World Cup Scandal? “One phone call, and the matter was settled!”

Rule Change Planned

Balogun, the top scorer for co-host the U.S., was shown a red card after a foul in the Round of 32 and would therefore have had to sit out the World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium. Following criticism from the U.S., including from President Trump, the suspension was lifted and the forward was allowed to play after all. However, even he could not prevent the decisive 1-4 loss.