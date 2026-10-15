Insiders Spill the Beans
World Cup Scandal? “One phone call, and the matter was settled!”
New controversy surrounding the biggest scandal of this year’s World Cup: As four FIFA insiders have now confirmed to the “New York Post,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally rescinded the red card shown to U.S. forward Folarin Balogun. Immediately after a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump...
“Infantino told President Trump that he would take care of it. One phone call, and the matter was settled,” four FIFA insiders confirmed to the renowned U.S. newspaper. These statements add an extra layer of controversy to the affair.
Until now, both Trump and Infantino had confirmed a phone call, though the FIFA boss has always emphasized that he was not involved in the decision to lift Balogun’s suspension. “Our position has not changed, regardless of what unnamed sources claim,” the world governing body continues to stand by this version of events.
Rule Change Planned
Balogun, the top scorer for co-host the U.S., was shown a red card after a foul in the Round of 32 and would therefore have had to sit out the World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium. Following criticism from the U.S., including from President Trump, the suspension was lifted and the forward was allowed to play after all. However, even he could not prevent the decisive 1-4 loss.
FIFA now apparently intends to prevent a repeat of the controversy by amending the disciplinary code. According to a report by “The Athletic,” a proposal to that effect is set to be presented to the FIFA Council today at its first meeting since the World Cup in Zurich. The goal, the report states, is to ensure that automatic one-game suspensions can no longer be lifted.
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