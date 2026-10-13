Wurz Designs the Track: F1 Return to Africa Confirmed!

Qatar Invests in Rwanda

For Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, a Formula 1 race is a giant step toward bringing his country even more into the international spotlight. “Today belongs to Africa. For more than three decades, the world’s leading motorsport championship has taken place without this continent—that is now changing with this agreement,” said Kagame. The Grand Prix in the small East African country is set to take place in the Bugesera district, south of the capital Kigali. A new international airport is being built there. Qatar Airways is a 60-percent shareholder and also one of Formula 1’s main sponsors. The racetrack is scheduled to be completed in the early 2030s. It is intended to be “in harmony with the natural landscape,” as stated.