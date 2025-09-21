Plans in drawer
Blood trail shows: Knife ban only a matter of time
The Ministry of the Interior is working on further tightening measures in the fight against everyday violence. Attacks with stabbing weapons in particular are getting out of hand. The bare figures are shocking, but also deceptive ...
Whether it's a rampage, knife attack or shooting - there is no end to gun violence. Year after year, police statistics record hundreds of cases involving firearms, knives or cutting weapons. Knives in particular have become a symbol of escalation: Every check, every police report shows how deeply the blades are now cutting into everyday life.
So it's no wonder that even our federal government is now loudly discussing a national ban on carrying knives - incidentally a proposal by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), which is due to be implemented this fall. The big goal: fewer weapons on the streets, more safety for everyone.
Sense of security in the basement, majority demands action
In any case, the support of the population is certain for those in charge at home. At the weekend, 81% of citizens stated in a Krone survey that they would support stricter gun laws.
However, experts warn that the bare figures are deceptive. This is because not every knife that turns up in a report has actually been used - sometimes just the threat is enough. Nevertheless, the trend remains ominous: violent crime involving stabbing or firearms has remained at a consistently high level in Austria for years.
Violence against police officers is also on the rise
Gun violence hits those who protect us particularly hard: the police. In the first half of 2025 alone, there were already 1518 injuries - and three deaths. Alarm bells are ringing, especially in Vienna, where the number of injured officers continues to rise, while other federal states have recorded slight decreases.
Behind the sober figures are real stories: police officers who end up in hospital after missions, families who live between fear and worry, colleagues who are under constant stress. It is important to note that not every injury is the result of an attack - almost half are due to accidents on duty.
Nevertheless, the results are clear: Austria's law enforcement agencies are under constant attack - in the truest sense of the word. Violence against officers is on the rise and remains a constant security issue.
Here you can see the results of our krone.at survey on the subject of gun ban zones (30,317 votes):
But one question remains: Are new laws enough, or is even more needed - from more consistent punishments to a radical turnaround in dealing with the spiral of violence that spins faster every day?
