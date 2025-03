Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro: New Airpods killers from China?

In view of the non-replaceable batteries, it seems unreasonable at first glance to invest 200 euros or more in true wireless earbuds that will die after a few years. However, the sales success of luxury earbuds, above all Apple's Airpods Pro, proves the manufacturers right - and Xiaomi also wants a slice of the pie. At a "knock-down price" of 200 euros, there are many features of the more expensive competition - but not all of them.