How to avoid the “hell” of the menopause

Sweating, hot flushes, insomnia! "Well, unfortunately you have to go through that. It's completely normal" - this is the unsatisfactory statement made by many doctors. But it's not true. Especially during the menopause, with all its symptoms, you can find a remedy. "If you go into a drugstore today, you will find 27 mascaras and 28 body lotions, but nobody is interested in informing women about the consequences for them, for morbidity and mortality, of living half their lives with hardly any hormones. Very few doctors are concerned with hormone replacement therapy. Why? It is not taught. So menopausal women are not informed and not educated," Doris Steiger-Bauer shakes her head.