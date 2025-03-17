Hospital “gets into the operating theater staff’s laundry”

Waste is significantly reduced

Some of the ambitious group's ideas have already been implemented, such as the hospital's sustainable surgical linen, which is now made from reusable rather than disposable materials. With more than 2,200 operations carried out last year, that's a lot of waste that can be saved. In addition, waste bags in the hospital were switched from plastic to organic and the proportion of organic food was increased from 28% in 2020 to 36% in the previous year, with greater attention being paid to products from the region.