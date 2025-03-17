Eco-pioneers in the hospital
Hospital “gets into the operating theater staff’s laundry”
On the way to becoming a climate-friendly healthcare facility at the hospital in Waidhofen an der Thaya in the Waldviertel. With the support of the Ministry of Climate Protection, a small group there is working on ideas to raise awareness of environmental protection.
An environmental team is formed by employees of the Waidhofen an der Thaya hospital, who are being advised by the Ministry of Climate Protection on ways to operate the hospital in an environmentally friendly manner.
Waste is significantly reduced
Some of the ambitious group's ideas have already been implemented, such as the hospital's sustainable surgical linen, which is now made from reusable rather than disposable materials. With more than 2,200 operations carried out last year, that's a lot of waste that can be saved. In addition, waste bags in the hospital were switched from plastic to organic and the proportion of organic food was increased from 28% in 2020 to 36% in the previous year, with greater attention being paid to products from the region.
New goals
The team has already set itself new goals for the near future. For example, battery-operated devices at the hospital are to be converted to rechargeable batteries. They also want to use recycled paper instead of conventional paper for the photocopiers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
