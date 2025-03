The Carinthian Writers' Association and Buch 13 continue the literary tradition. The Dichtersteingemeinschaft Zammelsberg (DGZ) honors writers with poetry stones and is now awarding the 3rd Herbert Flattner Memorial Prize. Born Herbert Scheriau in Klagenfurt in 1933, the writer wrote short stories, fairy tales, mocking poems, aphorisms... and his texts have been translated into English, French, Romanian and Japanese.