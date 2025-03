Bad news ahead of comeback in Argentina

The name "Autodromo Internacional de Termas de Rio Hondo" not only sounds cumbersome, but the venue for the Argentinian MotoGP race is also extremely difficult to reach from Europe. "I'm traveling there for more than 30 hours and I'm already excited to see what awaits me there," Jakob Rosenthaler from Linz, who is riding his first race in South America in the Moto3 class, explained to the "Krone" before the start of the season.