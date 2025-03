Why the dog squadron has to go out more and more often

"Dementia patient (85) missing in freezing cold", "Missing patient (76) found dead", "Missing person (66) found after two days" - just a few of the many headlines in recent months. Because more and more people are going missing in Upper Austria. When this is the case, the dog brigade is called out in the vast majority of cases - a total of 42 times in 2024. A year earlier, there were 20 missions - "only" half as many.