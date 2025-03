In seventh place after the “Hermann Maier crash”

One of the highlights of this winter from a white-green perspective is the Kleinlobming speed comet Stefan Eichberger: "He came out of nowhere, so to speak," says the Styrian talent forger Klaus Kröll, "but his performance was absolutely top. He gives us hope for the coming World Cup seasons." After a cruciate ligament rupture in 2022, things really got going for the B squad athlete this year: after a sixth place in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden, he secured a World Championship ticket for Saalbach, finishing 28th in the downhill. This was followed by two top 10 places in the World Cup (7th in Crans Montana, 9th in Kvitfjell). Stefan is currently Austria's second best downhill skier and fourth best in the Super G - that smells of a place in the national team.