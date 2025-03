The biggest mistakes in salary negotiations

Martina Ernst, Managing Director of FairEqualSolutions, knows the pitfalls of salary negotiations inside out. She advises companies on fair pay and coaches professionals on career and salary issues. Her first tip: "If you ask your manager for a pay rise in the middle of the night, don't be surprised if nothing happens." Instead, she advises having a professional discussion about career development within the company. Because if you want more, you have to negotiate cleverly.