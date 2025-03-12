Dispute over work of art:
“Lioness” fights for her stucco work in courtyard
A small work of art adorns the wall in the "Löwinnenhof" courtyard in St. Pölten. But now it has to go, even though artist Isabella Praher had several permits. At least one hopes for understanding.
Isabella Praher has mastered the ancient craft of stucco work. And it was precisely this talent that the artist used to embellish a wall of the Löwen- to Löwinnenhof, a patch of history that had been changed from Löwenhof to Löwinnenhof, as part of the "Tangente" cultural festival. But as soon as the art spectacle was over, the Immo administration ordered the "poem in stucco writing" to be removed for legal reasons due to monument protection regulations.
Several permits
To the horror of the artist! She pulls several permits out of her pocket stating that the "Ode to the Sun" may remain. "I have written approval from both the Tangente management and experts from the Federal Monuments Office," claims "Bella" Praher. Since last summer, wind and weather have taken their toll on the poem in the otherwise unattractive ambience of the gray courtyard. But Praher would love nothing more than to restore everything. The originally forgotten comma included
Understanding is endless
Understanding comes from Mayor Matthias Stadler, who greatly appreciates Isabella Praher's creativity, but nevertheless insists that the stucco work was applied without the prior consent of the owner's representative and the Federal Monuments Office. As part of the façade repairs, the work must now be removed - as agreed by the parties involved.
After a further consultation with the relevant officer at the magistrate's office, where she was received sympathetically, there was understanding for the case, says Praher: "After all, this is real stucco, the kind that is rarely created anymore."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.