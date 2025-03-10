Vorteilswelt
After the Rapid scandal

Ebenbauer: “Sector ban and ghost games loom”

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 21:19

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Rapid on Sunday. The 2-1 defeat in Hartberg means they will face GAK at home in a week's time in a play-off for a place in the championship group, and there is also the threat of trouble from the Bundesliga once again: the match in Styria was almost not kicked off due to rioting by Rapid fans, and a hefty fine is now to be expected.

The first-instance verdict is still a few days away, but as Rapid are playing on probation due to the incidents in the derby last September, the sanctions could be all the more severe. "Senate 1 primarily has to decide whether the conditional matches will be effective. In other words, a three-game sector ban. In addition, yesterday's incident. Whether a fine of up to a maximum of 150,000 euros and possibly another conditional sector ban or ghost games will be imposed," explained Bundesliga CEO Christian Ebenbauer in an ORF TV interview.

It would have been even worse if the match had been called off. The fact that it didn't come to that was probably mainly due to the courageous intervention of Hartberg club boss Brigitte Annerl. Rapid managing director Steffen Hofmann also helped to calm tempers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

