Party scandal in SPÖ
fdsds
A surprising turn of events at the constituent municipal council meeting in Groß-Enzersdorf: after a list leader put her party colleague Vice Fehervary on the run-off list alongside SPÖ Mayor Monika Eigner-Sivec, things took an unusual turn: some party colleagues must not have voted for the actual top candidate when casting their votes.
According to the preferential votes, she did very well: and Mayor Monika Eigner-Sivec also won 47 percent in the elections in Groß-Enzersdorf in the Weinviertel region as the top candidate for the Reds with a plus of four mandates - and thus achieved an absolute majority of mandates, while arch-rival ÖVP lost five mandates.
The result of the run-off election was not planned - or was it?
What happened at the constituent meeting leaves many questions unanswered: Because the fact that Robert Fehervary was put on the list as SPÖ deputy for the election for town leader was suggested at the last moment by Gottfried Rotter - spokesman for the "Together for Groß-Enzersdorf" list - and: formerly working for the ÖVP. The result: after the votes were counted, the deputy was ahead with 20 votes compared to the previous mayor with 17. The question of whether he would accept the office was answered in the affirmative by the previous number 2.
Surprised faces, questionable jubilation among the opposition: after a break, SPÖ party spokesman Gerhard Baumann announced his party's withdrawal - which of course had no effect on the result. The fact that the Greens and NEOS also left the chamber immediately afterwards was also a sign that things may not have gone entirely "according to plan".
SPÖ now conducting "internal research into causes"
Coup? Coincidence? If you ask around, it is said that there were often "calf-biting fights", especially with female SPÖ "colleagues". But does that justify a "plan" against the successful leader? The "Krone" reached the new mayor of the town in the district of Gänserndorf, but he brushed it off: the current head of the town politely referred to the parliamentary group meeting scheduled after the editorial deadline.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.