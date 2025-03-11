The result of the run-off election was not planned - or was it?

What happened at the constituent meeting leaves many questions unanswered: Because the fact that Robert Fehervary was put on the list as SPÖ deputy for the election for town leader was suggested at the last moment by Gottfried Rotter - spokesman for the "Together for Groß-Enzersdorf" list - and: formerly working for the ÖVP. The result: after the votes were counted, the deputy was ahead with 20 votes compared to the previous mayor with 17. The question of whether he would accept the office was answered in the affirmative by the previous number 2.