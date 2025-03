Taken out! Martin Oraze’s late revenge

With former professionals such as Martin Oraze, Stefan Bacher, Benji Petrik, Franz Wilfan, Martin Pewal and Philipp Kreuzer, Steindorf has a lot of experience in Division I Carinthian ice hockey. And was able to put this to good use in the final duel with Althofen. In a close duel, they also won thanks to their strong power play. "We practiced that in particular, it was always even against Althofen at five-on-five," says Head of Sport Armin Ratz. With success: four of the ten final goals were scored in overtime. With the 3-0 win in the series, they won their third title in a row - and have now been undefeated in 15 (!) play-off games.