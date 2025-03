Comeback with the help of Hirscher and “bulls”

He has already undergone five operations. But his ordeal is not over yet. Exactly one year ago, Christoph Krenn crashed in the European Cup Super-G in Verbier while fighting for another fixed ticket in the Ski World Cup. He ended up in hospital with a dislocation fracture in his left knee. The 30-year-old is working on his umpteenth comeback, also with the support of Marcel Hirscher and Red Bull.