Drought

Cancellation of bonfires due to forest fire risk

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 16:50

Due to the increasing drought and the foehn weather, more and more communities in Vorarlberg are canceling their traditional bonfires for this weekend. 

0 Kommentare

The Vorarlberg state government warned on Friday of an increased risk of forest fires due to the persistent drought in recent weeks. Even slight carelessness or flying sparks could ignite leaves and brushwood in the dry forests. The risk of forest fires is particularly relevant for the spark guilds, as the traditional spark burning is due to take place at the weekend. In addition, foehn winds are forecast for the weekend, which will further exacerbate the situation.

The state government appealed "to each and every individual to take personal responsibility and avoid fires in the countryside or to handle them with care." Some sparking guilds have already reacted: in Frastanz-Amerlügen, for example, the sparking has been canceled. The sparkling fire in the Tschagguns district of Latschau has also been canceled.

Due to the increased risk of forest fires, the Funkenzunft Bings-Stallehr-Radin's Funken will be around five meters smaller, as reported on Facebook. In Vandans in Montafon, a decision will be made on Sunday evening in consultation with the fire department and the mayor as to whether the sparkler can be lit, depending on the weather conditions. There were also cancellations or postponements in several towns in Liechtenstein, for example in Schaan and Balzers the fires will not be lit.

Traditionally, on the Saturday or Sunday evening after Ash Wednesday, elaborate wooden towers are erected in many municipalities in Vorarlberg and ceremoniously burnt down at a folk festival where, among other things, "Funkenküachle" are served. This is said to bring good luck and drive away the winter. In many places, a spark witch still stands at the top of the towers to symbolize winter. This figure is coming under increasing criticism, with the Vorarlberg Women's Museum, for example, appealing in the run-up to and in view of International Women's Day on March 8 to do without the witch, which was only established at the end of the 19th century. Last year, according to the museum, only five percent of Vorarlberg's sparks burned without a witch.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
