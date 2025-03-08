Cancellation of bonfires due to forest fire risk

Traditionally, on the Saturday or Sunday evening after Ash Wednesday, elaborate wooden towers are erected in many municipalities in Vorarlberg and ceremoniously burnt down at a folk festival where, among other things, "Funkenküachle" are served. This is said to bring good luck and drive away the winter. In many places, a spark witch still stands at the top of the towers to symbolize winter. This figure is coming under increasing criticism, with the Vorarlberg Women's Museum, for example, appealing in the run-up to and in view of International Women's Day on March 8 to do without the witch, which was only established at the end of the 19th century. Last year, according to the museum, only five percent of Vorarlberg's sparks burned without a witch.