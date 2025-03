Mateschitz buys car collection from Ecclestone

Open to the public?

According to the British media, the son of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz is said to have paid 500 million pounds, or around 595 million euros. "They are now finding a good home, that was important to me," said Ecclestone. "With a bit of luck, I might have two or three more years. And I don't want to leave it all up to Fabiana (note: wife)," said the former Formula 1 zampano. The 32-year-old Mateschitz is said to be planning to make the collection accessible to the public in the future.