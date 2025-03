Vorarlberg’s men’s skiers face a 25-year high

In general, the Vorarlberg men's season has not gone so badly so far. Both Patrick and Lukas Feurstein can already look forward to the best winters in their careers in terms of points. The 23-year-old Lukas was also able to finish on the podium for the first time in the World Cup with third place in the super-G in Beaver Creek and recently proved with his best time in the second run in Kranjska Gora (Slo) that he is also a force to be reckoned with in the giant slalom in the future.