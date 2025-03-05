Unequal and traditional: Vorarlberg’s working world

The AK also identifies another problem in the world of work: Women are still underrepresented in management positions, for example, whereas in elementary education, over 95 percent of jobs are held by women. Heinzle would like to see a clearer gender mix and points to a positive example in this context: After all, 16 of the 36 members of the Vorarlberg state parliament are female. "Progress is possible!" Heinzle concludes. "On International Women's Day, we will once again hear political expressions of gratitude and well-meaning words about how important women are in Vorarlberg," he explains. "But as long as nothing changes, or changes far too slowly, it's all a mockery."