World Championships in Trondheim
Nordic combined: Men’s team competition LIVE from 11 am
World Championships in Trondheim LIVE: Today the men's team competition from the large hill will take place in the Nordic Combined. It starts at 12.30 pm, we report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
When the combined skiers led by Johannes Lamparter compete in the team event of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim today, a medal is virtually guaranteed. After the large hill jumping event in the morning and the cross-country relay in the afternoon (4pm), the ÖSV quartet's rivals will be Norway and Germany, as they have been for years. "The medal is the big goal and if we don't make it, we would be disappointed," said Lamparter.
In any case, the roles are clearly divided. "The Norwegians are the favourites," Lamparter emphasized with a view to Jarl Magnus Riiber, who also excelled in the training jumps, and Jens Lurås Oftebro, who is a strong runner. "They are the strongest on the track and it is a very run-heavy competition." In addition to the defending champions, the Germans around the fast cross-country skiers Vinzenz Geiger and Julian Schmid also want to strike in the 4 x 5 km race.
Lamparter hopes for a tremendous day
Unlike at the last World Championships, the ÖSV team is hoping for more than bronze, but this will require special circumstances. "Others have to slip up and we have to have a tremendous day," the 2021 double world champion told APA. A medal is the goal, "and if it's more than that, it's always good", said Lamparter with focus. It is certainly achievable, he emphasized, even the Norwegians are not unbeatable.
With regard to the changeable weather in Norway, Lamparter made a wish: "As horrible as possible, lots of rain. That would suit us a bit." Because rain seems to suit the ÖSV waxers, as could be seen in Lisa Hirner's individual bronze medal on Sunday.
Japan as a potential medal contender
Austria has always finished third in the four World Championship team events since 2017, and also took bronze at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics behind Norway and Germany. Although the streak came to an end three years ago in Beijing, when they only finished fourth behind Japan, there is no danger of a repeat this year. There are seven Germans, six Austrians and five Norwegians in the top 20 of the overall World Cup; only Ilkka Herola from Finland (6th) and Kristjan Ilves (10th) from Estonia, which does not have a 4-man team, are still among the world leaders.
Lamparter is nevertheless warned. "You can't underestimate the Japanese, because they are simply strong jumpers," said the 23-year-old, referring to Ryota Yamamoto's team. "They can fight so incredibly well." It is difficult to get rid of them. "We saw that in Beijing, we didn't manage it there."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.