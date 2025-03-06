Nordic combined: Men’s team competition LIVE from 11 am

Japan as a potential medal contender

Austria has always finished third in the four World Championship team events since 2017, and also took bronze at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics behind Norway and Germany. Although the streak came to an end three years ago in Beijing, when they only finished fourth behind Japan, there is no danger of a repeat this year. There are seven Germans, six Austrians and five Norwegians in the top 20 of the overall World Cup; only Ilkka Herola from Finland (6th) and Kristjan Ilves (10th) from Estonia, which does not have a 4-man team, are still among the world leaders.