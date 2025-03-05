Surgery too expensive: owners left cat with vet

The question of what exactly happened to the tomcat in the Waldviertel can only be answered by the one-year-old "Tiger" himself. He was probably hit by a car. But despite his serious injury, the young cat refused to give up. He dragged himself back home to his owners with his last ounce of strength. Unfortunately, this was not the end of the velvet paw's dramatic story - on the contrary, the saddest chapter was yet to come.