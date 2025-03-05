Who can help Tiger?
Surgery too expensive: owners left cat with vet
Badly injured, "Tiger" had dragged himself back to his owners. But the treatment was too expensive for them and they left him at the vet. However, the cat was saved. But now donations are needed.
The question of what exactly happened to the tomcat in the Waldviertel can only be answered by the one-year-old "Tiger" himself. He was probably hit by a car. But despite his serious injury, the young cat refused to give up. He dragged himself back home to his owners with his last ounce of strength. Unfortunately, this was not the end of the velvet paw's dramatic story - on the contrary, the saddest chapter was yet to come.
Lost at home
The family snatched "Tiger" and took him to the veterinary clinic in Tulln. But the cost of the upcoming operation was too much for them. So the owners decided to "give up" their pet and leave him at the vet on the spot. "The cat not only almost lost his life in one day, but also his home," laments the animal shelter in Krems.
Quick help
Fortunately, the shelter did not hesitate to save "Tiger" and covered the cost of the life-saving operation, which was in the four-figure euro range. "After his convalescence, the cat will make a full recovery and hopefully have many more happy years ahead of him," say the animal welfare campaigners happily.
Financially overstretched
However, as "Tiger" is unfortunately just one of many in the overcrowded animal shelter that not only require the time and love of the caretakers, but also present the facility with a huge, almost insurmountable financial challenge, they are hoping for one or two donations.
Donation account for tomcat "Tiger": AT18 2022 8000 0407 9851
